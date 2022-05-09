ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Taps & Tunes Brewfest returns to the Sand Mountain Amphitheater for its second annual event.

The event on May 13 will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature over 100 beers from over 30 breweries, most of them from Alabama.

Some of the participating breweries include:

Tallulah Brewing Company

Fractal Brewing Project

TrimTab Brewing Company

Straight to Ale

Salty Nut Brewery

Rocket Republic Brewing

Back Forty Beer Company

and many more…….

The Chico’s Taqueria and Homecoming Sideshow food trucks will be on-site, as well as other vendors, music and games. Micro Wrestling from the Micro Wrestling Federation will also be on display at Taps & Tunes.

Tickets for the event are $35 and can be purchased at the Alabama Beer Promotions website. Tickets will be $40 at the door Friday.