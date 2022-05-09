ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Taps & Tunes Brewfest returns to the Sand Mountain Amphitheater for its second annual event.
The event on May 13 will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature over 100 beers from over 30 breweries, most of them from Alabama.
Some of the participating breweries include:
- Tallulah Brewing Company
- Fractal Brewing Project
- TrimTab Brewing Company
- Straight to Ale
- Salty Nut Brewery
- Rocket Republic Brewing
- Back Forty Beer Company
- and many more…….
The Chico’s Taqueria and Homecoming Sideshow food trucks will be on-site, as well as other vendors, music and games. Micro Wrestling from the Micro Wrestling Federation will also be on display at Taps & Tunes.
Tickets for the event are $35 and can be purchased at the Alabama Beer Promotions website. Tickets will be $40 at the door Friday.