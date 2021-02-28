Talladega man arrested after hour-long, multi-agency chase across north Alabama

MADISON AND MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Talladega man is facing multiple charges after a multi-agency pursuit late Saturday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Isaac Jett, 23, was booked into the Marshall County Jail early Sunday morning.

Owens Cross Roads Police, one of at least seven agencies involved in the hour-long pursuit, said they received the call about the pursuit around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The initial call was for a car reported stolen with a wanted person behind the wheel.

Marshall County Sheriff Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the pursuit started in Marshall County, traveled up US-431 to New Hope, and down US-431 back into Marshall County.

OCR Police said a Grant Police officer was sideswiped by the fleeing driver during the pursuit.

According to OCR Police, a Guntersville Police officer used spike strips on the car in the Honeycomb community and the driver lost control near Hebron.

Two officers from OCR and a deputy from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office approached the vehicle and arrested Jett.

Jett faces multiple charges:

Attempting to elude law enforcement

Reckless endangerment

Cruelty to animals

First-degree theft of property

Third-degree burglary

He was being held on a $15,000 bond.

Guthrie said nobody, including Jett, was injured during the pursuit.

Alabama State Troopers, Grant Police, Guntersville Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and New Hope Police all assisted in the pursuit, according to authorities.