SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — If you want a chance to sit on your own balcony and take in the sights and sounds of beautiful Lake Guntersville, look no further. This Scottsboro home as that view – and plenty more.

2131 Lookout Mountain Drive has 100 feet of Lake Guntersville shoreline on 1.2 acres of the picturesque Goose Pond Island. It’s just a little more than nine miles from downtown Scottsboro and around 30 minutes from Guntersville.

The 4,922 square feet home has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms with an open floor plan and both gas and wood fireplaces.

The house has two kitchens, both with granite countertops. Hardwood floors line almost every room of the home – and it even has a bonus room above the two-car garage.

The home is part of a gated community called Promenade Oaks, and includes plenty of privacy to enjoy a fire on the cozy outdoor patio or a long reading session on a private deck atop an open boathouse.

See the full gallery of photos below:

2131 Lookout Mountain Drive is available now for $1,675,000. See the full listing here.

For more information, contact Pam Baker at South Town Realtors at 256-582-6900. 256-572-6647 (cell), or bakerpam65@gmail.com!