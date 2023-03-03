MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the suspects in a deadly shooting has reached out to Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Abel asking to represent himself in the murder trial against him.

Kevon Yenovi Williams 25, of Georgia, was charged with murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar and an unnamed 17-year-old male on September 23, 2021, in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Guntersville.

Williams, indicted on the murder charges, has claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

However, this isn’t the first time Williams has taken the time to handwrite a letter to the court. In November, Williams wrote a letter to Judge Abel requesting to represent himself because he “doesn’t trust any counsel referred by the court.”

“I can’t and don’t trust any attorney/counsel referred by the Marshall County because I strongly believe they work with the state against me to interfere with the outcome at my proceeding,” Williams wrote.

On Feb. 17, 2023, Williams wrote another letter to Judge Abel, asking him to “remove both attornies” so he can “proceed on this capital case Pro Se.”

Seemingly adamant, Williams continued:

I don’t need any co-counsel, just a trial date [scheduled] this year, and one pretrial immunity hearing between now and my trial date sometime this year. Kevon Williams’ handwritten letter to Judge Abel

Additionally, Williams is asking to be tried separately from his co-defendant, Morgan Taylor Young. She wasn’t arrested in connection to the shooting until March 2022. Both Williams and Young were charged with two counts of murder, one count of capital murder and first-degree robbery.

Click to expand photo:

(Marshall Co. Court Records)

Young entered a plea of “not guilty” to each of her four charges on May 4, 2022.

Williams (left) and Young (right) (Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Court documents also state that Young’s age makes her ineligible for youthful offender status in her case, where she faces two charges of murder and one charge of capital murder, along with a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

After reading both of Williams’ letters, Judge Abel scheduled a hearing for April 13 at 1:15 p.m. to review and discuss them, though court filings say he isn’t “entitled to a hybrid representation, which means the defendant is not entitled to counsel and to represent himself.”

A hearing for Young is scheduled for May 1 at 1:30 p.m.