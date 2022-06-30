A Sylvania man has been arrested on multiple child sexual abuse charges, according to authorities. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sylvania man has been arrested on multiple child sexual abuse charges, according to authorities.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says 42-year-old Thomas Lipham was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Lipham was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, his bond was set at $265,000. He remains in the custody of the DCSO.

The DCSO says the investigation is ongoing.