DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sylvania man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse-related crimes against a child, according to authorities.

46-year-old Jerry Jason McKee was arrested on Tuesday, September 20 at his Sylvania home, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says.

An investigation into McKee by the DCSO’s Investigations Unit and the 9th Circuit District Attorney’s Office, along with the help of the Sylvania Police Department led to his arrest.

McKee was charged with six counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of child abuse and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Jerry McKee (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden provided the following statement on the arrest and investigation:

“These cases are tough on every end to work and require lots of time and precise information to acquire a solid case. It’s great to have the support and assistance from the District Attorney’s Office on these types of crimes against the youth.”

“We greatly appreciate the courage from those who came FORWARD to help put a predator BEHIND bars. They are the real heroes to this case.”

“If you or someone you know has information on a situation like this, please contact our office. Let’s work together protecting those who can’t protect themselves and show these predators them and their evil is not welcome in DeKalb County.”

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden

McKee remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail on a $640,000 bond.