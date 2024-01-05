DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that a 30-year-old Sylvania man was arrested for child abuse on Thursday.

Tracy Lee Ray Jr., 30, of Sylvania was arrested and charged with abuse of child – torture/willful.

The sheriff’s office says that due to the nature of the crime, it can’t any more details on the case at this time.

“Situations involving our children are so hard on everyone involved. I would like to thank our investigations and DHR for taking care of this so quickly and always making our children a top priority,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.

Ray is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center while he waits for a judge to set his bond.