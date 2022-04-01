DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sylvania man was arrested after leading authorities on a multi-county chase last month.

DeKalb County deputies say they tried to stop a car on County Road 197 and Lacy Road in Henagar on March 16. Deputies told News 19 the car initially pulled off the road, but as agents approached the vehicle, it sped away.

Authorities say the driver led the agent on a high-speed chase that lasted 20 minutes. The chase ended with the vehicle wrecking on County Road 183 in Jackson County.

34-year-old Zackery Blake Laney of Sylvania was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and promoting prison contraband. Laney also received charges related to violating his federal probation, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.