Swimmer drowned at Little River Canyon Nature Preserve

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A man from Chilton County drowned while swimming on the Little River on Friday.

Officials at the Little River Canyon National Preserve say the 33-year-old man went underwater and did not come back up. First responders were on-scene within minutes and began a search and rescue operation.

The man’s body was extracted from the canyon by an ALEA helicopter and turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name was not released at this time.

National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, DeKalb County Sheriff Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, and DeKalb Ambulance Service all responded to the scene for the rescue and recovery.