Suspects identified in Albertville Regions robbery

Nekyle Chaney (Photo courtesy Marshall County Jail)

Ronnie Jones (Photo courtesy Marshall County Jail)

Theodore Kemp (Photo courtesy Marshall County Jail)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police have charged three suspects, all from Georgia, in connection with Thursday’s robbery at the Albertville Regions Bank branch.

Nekyle Andreas Chaney, 45, Ronnie Lee Jones, 31, and Theodore David Kemp, 46, were all charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit theft.

Chaney, the only person who entered the bank, was additionally charged with first-degree theft of property and criminal possession of a forged instrugment.

Chaney ran from the bank after the robbery and was caught at a nearby business thanks to a nearby bystander who chased him, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Kemp, Jones, and a third person were in the apparent getaway car, and were stopped by Boaz Police near the Jack’s on Highway 431, where they were arrested and then taken back to Albertville.

Nobody was injured in the robbery and police believe all the money was recovered. The FBI was investigating as well.

Smith said the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office recommended the theft of property charge as opposed to robbery due to the lack of a weapon.

Chaney, Kemp, and Jones are being held on a $40,000 cash bond apiece.

As of Friday afternoon, all three were still in the Albertville City Jail, awaiting transfer to the Marshall County Jail.

Smith said it was a team effort to capture all three suspects.

“This was a great effort on the part of Law Enforcement. I can’t brag on the Albertville and Boaz Police Departments enough. Job well done by officers from both agencies,” he said.