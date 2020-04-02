Surprise Sweet 16 birthday parade in Dutton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUTTON, Ala. - The isolation during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has got a lot of people down. But one Jackson County family is not letting it stop them from showing the newest driver in their family some major love.

Stepheny Smith got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday as her family, friends, and some teachers paraded down her street to celebrate her 16th birthday.

Her god mother, Ray Harris, organized everyone.

"It’s just this virus and everything. I don’t get to do a lot. I have looked forward to do this birthday my whole life and this was a big day for me," said Smith. "It actually made my day a little bit. I was really down about today but then pretty happy now."

Some drivers put balloons and banners on their vehicles while others played music and honked their horns.

The Dutton and Section fire departments were also there to help her celebrate her big day.

Smith told WHNT News 19 she was incredibly surprised and is happy and thankful for all the people who came out.