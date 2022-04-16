GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Guntersville tradition more than 60 years in the making will return next weekend.

Art on the Lake will once again bring together more than 80 artists of all kinds, showcasing handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind items. Some of the artists are nationally recognized, while others are just starting out at the local level.

In addition, homemade desserts from the Twenty-First Century Club will be available for purchase – including a variety of cakes, cookies, and pies.

The family-friendly event also boasts plenty for the kids, including carnival games, a bungee jumper, and inflatables.

Admission is just $2 for those 13 and older. The two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine at the Guntersville Recreation Center (1500 Sunset Drive).

For more information and a virtual artist gallery, visit the Art on the Lake website or call (256) 298-1414.