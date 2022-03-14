FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – A firearm that had been reported stolen in Florida was recovered during a traffic stop along with drugs and other guns on February 27.

Narcotics Agents stopped a vehicle on US 11 and Hwy 117 in Valley Head on February 27. Agents searched the vehicle and found the stolen gun along with three others, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Those agents charged three 20-year-old men with various gun and drug charges.

Darin Demetrius Turner, 20, of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and having a concealed pistol.

Carlos Emmanuel Dixon, Jr., 20, of Georgia, and Davontee Bobby McCrae, 20, of Miami, were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree receiving stolen property and having a concealed pistol without a permit.

The three men were transported and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.