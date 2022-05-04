FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they owe thanks to social media for playing a major part in recovering a stolen tractor in their community.

Authorities say it was sometime late Sunday night when a John Deere Gator was stolen from Ider High School. Monday morning, staff at the school realized it was gone.

That’s when Principal Ott turned to Facebook and asked for the public to jump in and help. She included pictures of the theft taken from surveillance footage in her post.

Just a short while later, the sheriff’s office says an “observant citizen” saw the Gator and called the authorities. Law enforcement went to Woodland Avenue in Ider where the citizen had seen the utility vehicle, and sure enough, it was still there.

“When things are put on social media, it can be a blessing or a curse,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “In this case, it was definitely a blessing.”

Jacob Lee Correll

30-year-old Jacob Lee Correll of Ider was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, resisting arrest, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and a parole violation.

“We had numerous tips that were called in that led law enforcement straight to where the stolen property was sitting,” Sheriff Welden said. “What thieves don’t realize is that even when they think no one sees them, there is always someone that sees something.”