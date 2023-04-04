STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man suspected of murdering his father in Stevenson in January has pleaded not guilty – and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, according to court documents.

Jacob Tyler Thompson, 26, was arrested and charged with murder after authorities say he shot his father and fled the scene on foot.

According to a spokesperson with the JCSO, they responded with Stevenson Police and the Hollywood Police Department to a fatal shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson at about 6:37 p.m. on January 9.

When they arrived at the scene, JCSO said investigators found 54-year-old Jack Edward Thompson, of Stevenson, dead on the front porch of the home.

Thompson reportedly ran away on foot but was found during the afternoon on Jan. 10.

Court documents show that Thompson entered the plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on March 29, as well as waived his arraignment.