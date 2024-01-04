JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — In October, a Stevenson man pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to time in a county jail for ‘shooting a man in the head.’

Travis Wade Hambrick, 38, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting on July 16.

Court documents show that he entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of first-degree assault on October 17, 2023. As part of his plea agreement, Hambrick was sentenced to 15 years in prison, split to serve two years in the Jackson County Jail.

Those two years of jail time will be followed by four years of probation, the agreement says.

At the time of the shooting, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Hambrick shot a man in the head during an argument on County Road 104 before fleeing from the home into the woods.

Authorities requested the Limestone Correctional Tracking Dog Unit and after a short search, Hambrick was taken into custody.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was treated by Highland Ambulance Service and Stevenson Fire on the scene and transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.