JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Stevenson man pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced in connection to a crash in February 2023.

Jairon Rene Tzun Vicente, 24, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, and charged after authorities said a crash led to the death of 60-year-old Jo Ann Mitchell of Hollywood, Alabama.

In October 2023, court documents show that Vicente pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide (DUI) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, split to serve 2 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of probation.

Vicente’s charges were the result of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) investigation, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault.

On Feb. 24 at around 10:35 p.m., ALEA said Vicente’s Toyota Tundra collided head-on with the Ford Fiesta driven by Mitchell, critically injuring her. The crash happened near mile marker 146 on U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County.

Mitchell was taken to Huntsville Hospital but died from her injuries the following day.

Vicente was then charged for Mitchell’s death. He was released from jail on May 2 on a $50,000 bond. That bond was revoked when the indictment was returned on June 15.

Vicente is serving his sentence at the Bibb Correctional Facility, located in Brent, Alabama.