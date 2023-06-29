JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Jackson County grand jury has indicted a Stevenson man in connection to a fatal head-on collision crash that happened in February.

Jairon Rene Tzun Vicente, 24, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, and was charged with criminally negligent homicide after authorities said a crash led to the death of 60-year-old Jo Ann Mitchell of Hollywood, Alabama.

Vicente’s charges were the result of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) investigation, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault.

Around 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 24, ALEA said Vicente’s Toyota Tundra collided head-on with the Ford Fiesta driven by Mitchell, critically injuring her.

The crash happened near mile marker 146 on U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County. Mitchell was taken to Huntsville Hospital but died from her injuries the following day.

Vicente was then charged with her death.

He was released from jail on May 2 on a $50,000 bond. That bond was revoked when the indictment was returned on June 15.

An arraignment has been set for August 1, with a pretrial docket hearing scheduled for August 10 at the Jackson County Courthouse.