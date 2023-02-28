JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 23-year-old Stevenson man has been charged with the death of a woman following a Friday night crash, according to authorities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 19 that Jairon Rene Tzun Vicente was charged with criminally negligent homicide as a result of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) investigation.

He was also charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault.

Around 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 24, ALEA said Vicente’s 2014 Toyota Tundra collided head-on with the 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by 60-year-old Jo Ann Mitchell of Hollywood, AL.

Jairon Vicente (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Mitchell was critically injured in that crash near mile marker 146 on U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital but died from her injuries on Sunday.

Vicente was then charged with her death.

He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.