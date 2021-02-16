Stevenson Fire & Rescue offers home warming safety tips during winter storm after house fire

STEVENSON, Ala.- North Alabama residents will be turning up the heat any way they can as the temperatures drop below freezing during a winter storm.

There are a few heat sources, though, that lead to a higher risk of house fires.

One Jackson County family’s home was gutted by flames on the morning of Valentine’s Day 2021.

“(We) found heavy smoke, flames showing out of the garage. The back porch was on fire too. Went into the garage. And when the fire started, it shorted the wires and actually had a secondary cause of ignition that was going to be near the breaker panel which caught the garage on fire,” explained Stevenson Fire & Rescue Captain James Ballard.

Ballard told News 19 the fire was started by a heat lamp that had tipped over.

It had been put on the porch to keep the family pets warm.

Luckily, the homeowners, their children and pets made it out safely.

Most of their belongings inside were also salvageable.

“Animals are just like us, we have to keep them warm, we have to keep them taken care of, and when you mount a heat lamp, always keep some form of secondary securement: screws, zip ties,” explained Ballard.

Ballard is hoping to keep other families safe from fires as many brace for a winter storm.

He said while kerosene heaters and wood-burning stoves have become a thing of the past, electric heaters are still around.

“The new modern electric heaters actually have safety switches on them so that if they tip over or if a child knocks them over, they do kick-off, but there is some residual heat there that could ignite something if it fell on paper,” said Ballard.

He recommends that anyone using an electric heater, put it on a hard surface and at least four feet away from anything flammable.

“Bedding, clothing, paper, newspapers, trash cans that will burn. If it’s not ceramic or concrete, it’s considered a potential heat source,” added Ballard.

He also encourages people to stay home to better keep themselves and others, including first responders, safe during the winter storm.

“It’s going to have a slower response time to make sure that the safety of our crew and other people on the roadway. Once we arrive, if it’s raining and below freezing, our gear becomes cold and wet and it starts freezing which is an added safety concern, just making sure that everybody stays warm, and then just patients in the car or wherever we’re at, they’re being at risk to being exposed to the cold weather for a period of time,” said Ballard.

Ballard told News 19 that they do carry heating blankets in the rigs for situations where patients or volunteers need them.