MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — With the holiday weekend, many may spend the afternoon off on the water enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.

Now, it is important to wear a life jacket, but it is also imperative to have a plan ready before you leave the dock.

“I would advise people that if they’re going to be out on the river, that they are not novice drivers if you’re going to be on the river make sure you’ve driven a boat before Labor Day or just that weekend in general, if you haven’t had your license long I would advise getting out here on the river and trying to drive when there is a ton of people on the water,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper James Young.

And if something does go wrong, there are some things you can do beforehand to be better prepared for an emergency.

“If that’s the safest thing if being on the boat isn’t the safest thing just try to always keep a sound-producing device on your person or on your vessel,” Young said, “It can be an air horn or whistle just make sure you have some type of device other than your voice that you can reach out to people.”

Young also said to make sure you have enough life jackets on your boat for everyone on board before hitting the waves.