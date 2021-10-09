State officials present check to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Two Alabama elected officials visited the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to show their support of local law enforcement on Friday.

Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter presented Sheriff Nick Welden, Nathan Nail, and Mike Stone with checks for ‘much-needed beacons that will be worn by first responders on their uniforms.

These beacons allow pilots to be able to tell a difference between victims and first responders during search and rescue operations at night.

Nathan Nail serves as the DeKalb County Association of Fire Department President and Mike Stone serves as the DeKalb County Rescue Squad Association President.

Pictured are Sen. Livingston, Sheriff Welden, Rep. Ledbetter, Mike Stone, Nathan Nail and Matt Martin- DCSO Aviation Unit.

Courtesy: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

“It’s a great feeling when our elected officials at the State level recognize the hard work and sacrifice of our First Responders here in DeKalb County. We are blessed to have the hardest working and most dedicated responders,” Sheriff Welden said in a statement.

The Sheriff thanked the state officials for their support on a Facebook post Saturday morning.