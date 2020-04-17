Spotlighting 911 dispatchers after EF2 tornado hits Boaz

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – National Public Safety Telecommunications Week is the second week of April. It is meant to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public by becoming 911 dispatchers and operators.

Those at the Marshall County 911 center are estimating around 65,000 calls this year. They dispatch for 17 volunteer fire departments, two rescue squads, as well as first responders with Arab, Guntersville, and Boaz fire and EMS. They also dispatch for Marshall Medical Centers ambulance services.

“The job is not physically demanding at all, but it is extremely mentally demanding. Because normally when people call, they’re not having their best day. They’ve got things going on. They’re not calling to say hi. It’s very, very nerve-wracking at times because of the calls that you have. It may be something someone calling wanting to know why their cable is out and the very next call, they may have a 3-month-old that’s not breathing. So you never know what that call is going to be until you answer it. On top of that, you have to send the right people to the right place in a timely manner,” said Marshall 911 operations manager Jason Nix.

There are 10 full-time employees and anywhere from six to eight part-timers.

Dispatchers were slammed on Easter Sunday 2020 because many were calling in after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Boaz. Nix told WHNT News 19 they received about 130 calls after the storm.

“Not only are you having to deal with all of these emergencies, but also in the back of your mind, you’re wondering, ‘Is my family ok?’ Because you don’t have time to stop and send your mother a message, or send your son a message, or husband, whatever the case is,” explained Nix.

Nix reminds people to not call 911 for non-emergencies because it ties up phone lines and slows down the work they could be doing for emergency situations.