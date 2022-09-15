FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Not many sports teams can claim an undefeated season, but in Fort Payne, a special softball team is celebrating 11 years of victory.

The Outfield Angels, an Alabama softball team for players with special needs, may play with some unconventional moves, but when the players walk on the field, the community knows they are watching champions.

This year, the Outfield Angels boast a roster of more than 45 players, but it all started more than a decade ago with a father and son.

“My son he wanted to play ball,” said Rusty Wynn, the founder of the Outfield Angels.

Wynn’s son was born with down syndrome, and he always had a passion for sports. After he outgrew tee ball, there was not a team for him.

“Every time we passed a ball field, he’d ask, ‘When is it my turn?'” Wynn said.

Wynn, who now goes by “Coach,” said he decided he would have to start a team himself.

“These guys want to play, but there’s never been a team for them,” Wynn said. “Now there’s a team.”

Wynn said his players are always eager to take the field for their Thursday night games. As a coach, he ensures they have the proper skills to succeed, and they supply all of the enthusiasm needed to win.

“We’re going to win and be number one champions,” said Outfield Angel Michael Gauthier.

The Outfield Angels play a diverse schedule each season composed of teams including the sheriff’s office, church groups, and local businessmen. Here is the remainder of the Outfield Angels’ regular season games:

Sept. 22: Plasman (5:30 p.m.)

Plasman (5:30 p.m.) Sept. 29: Sand Mountain Muffler (5:30 p.m.)

Sand Mountain Muffler (5:30 p.m.) Oct. 6: Dr. Vizzinia (5:30 p.m.)

Dr. Vizzinia (5:30 p.m.) Oct. 13: First State Bank (5:30 p.m.)

First State Bank (5:30 p.m.) Oct. 20: Sadie’s Ladies (5:30 p.m.)

Sadie’s Ladies (5:30 p.m.) Oct. 27: Plainview Boy’s Basketball Team (5:30 p.m.)

The Outfield Angels are currently playing on the Fort Payne High School softball field. For team updates, you can check out the team’s Facebook page. The Outfield Angels are also accepting players of all ages. For more information, call Rusty Wynn at 256-996-2543.