ALABAMA (WHNT) — Just two days after Alabama Senator Clay Scofield resigned, special election dates have been set to determine who will fill the District 9 seat.

Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to set the dates on Wednesday. District 9 represents portions of Blount, Madison and Marshall Counties.

The special primary election is set for Tuesday, January 9, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, will be Tuesday, February 6, 2024; and the special general election will be Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The District 9 seat was held by Scofield, who resigned on October 30 to take a position as the Executive Vice President of the Business Council of Alabama. Scofield was first elected to the Alabama Senate in 2010 and was Senate Majority Leader, a position he’d held since 2020.

“Majority Leader Scofield has been a strong voice for the people of Senate District 9 for more than 13 years, and I have no doubt that he will continue to serve our state well in his next chapter,” said Governor Ivey. “Clay and I have worked together both while I served as lieutenant governor and now as governor. Certainly, I can attest for all he has done for the people in North Alabama and Alabamians all across our state. I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election and send another strong voice to Montgomery.”

Alabama Senator Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) was elected to replace Scofield as Senate Majority Leader on Monday.

The deadline to qualify to run with major political parties is Tuesday, November 7 at 5 p.m. and for independent candidates and/or minor parties is January 9, 2024, at 5 p.m.