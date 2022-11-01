LANGSTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his mother and a Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy that responded to the home on Saturday.

Authorities say they were called to a Langston home on October 29 for a domestic disturbance between a mother and son.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say an elderly woman was found with serious non-life-threatening injuries and her son, James Benson, was identified as the offender.

Benson was charged with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Benson allegedly resisted the deputy’s attempt to take him into custody and he was also charged with 2nd-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The mother was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The Sheriff’s Deputy also received medical treatment for minor injuries they got during the incident.