Some Alabama residents still waiting for COVID-19 related unemployment benefits

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – It has been two months since temporary Lozier bracket welder Samuel Shumake filed for unemployment amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was a temporary and when coronavirus came, they laid me off, so I filed for unemployment. I did my certifications every week, nothing’s came back,” said Shumake.

When he calls, he hears an automated answering service that says,” We are currently experiencing an extremely high call load. Please try your call again later.”

“We have them on the phone hundreds of times a day,” explained Shumake.

He told WHNT News 19 that the unemployment office claimed Lozier had not sent them the proper paperwork, but Lozier workers said they have.

“I don’t get money, my bills just stack up and it’s hard to catch up without the money,” said Shumake.

He is not the only one.

Another man, who did not want to go on camera, shared documents with WHNT News 19 of what he has been given by the unemployment office.

It shows he has gotten zero payments of the $8,750 dollars so far he said he is owed.

He also has not been able to get through to anyone since he filed on April 14, 2020.

Both he and Shumake said they understand the unemployment office is overwhelmed but they are frustrated.

“They should help out a little more. See what they’re doing wrong and fix it, I guess. I wish there’s another way to get a hold of them, more than just one.”

On June 4, 2020, though, the Alabama Department of Labor reporter that it had given out more than $1.5 billion in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits to 92% of claimants.

Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a press release that they understand there are still many Alabamians out there who still need their help, so they have opened a new call center and launched a new live chat service to further assist those with questions.

Click here for more information from ALDOL:

WHNT News 19 e-mailed with the ALDOL who said that they were able to “fix Mr. Shumake’s claim.”