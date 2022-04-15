BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Snead State Community College will host a pop-up heart walk for the American Heart Association (AHA) next week.

The heart walk will happen on Wednesday, April 20 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the college’s Boaz campus.

“We have a goal of $2,500 to raise between our students, faculty and staff, and community,” Snead State Event Coordinator Lindsey King said. “We are hopeful we can surpass that goal with your help. We all have had family and friends who have had heart disease. This is a time to come together to walk in their honor, memory, or just to get out and enjoy the nice weather.”

This is Snead State’s first year to participate in the Northeast Alabama Heart Walk. There are already many teams formed for the walk, including a team of Snead students, another made up of faculty and staff members, and community teams.

The walk begins in the Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium parking lot and goes around the block of the Administration building. There is no fee to walk, but registration is recommended and fundraising is encouraged.

“Our campus lends itself well to a scenic, safe, and enjoyable walking experience,” King continued. “Whether you like walking for miles or just half a block, it’s about supporting a great cause.”

All funds raised by the walk will go toward the American Heart Association. Sign-ups are available here.