Snead State to cut ribbon on renovated student center

Northeast Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOAZ, Ala. — Snead State Community College is cutting the ribbon on the newly renovated McCain Student Center next week.

The center will have an open house on Tuesday, December 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. on the bottom floor.

The renovated facility used to be the college’s learning resource center. It now houses admissions, financial aid, business, student services, information technology, and campus engagement offices.

The new additions to the student center include meeting rooms, an event room, and a gathering space.

The McCain Student Center is located on Elder Street at the Boaz campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News