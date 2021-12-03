Snead State to cut ribbon on renovated student center

BOAZ, Ala. — Snead State Community College is cutting the ribbon on the newly renovated McCain Student Center next week.

The center will have an open house on Tuesday, December 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. on the bottom floor.

The renovated facility used to be the college’s learning resource center. It now houses admissions, financial aid, business, student services, information technology, and campus engagement offices.

The new additions to the student center include meeting rooms, an event room, and a gathering space.

The McCain Student Center is located on Elder Street at the Boaz campus.