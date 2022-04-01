BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A new grant awarded to Snead State Community College will go toward funding scholarships for women in Marshall County.

Snead State recently received the $50,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Greater Birmingham. The grant will go toward 15 scholarships for women that want career skills training.

“Our goal is to provide training for women to succeed in the workplace as well as equip them with the skills they need to be career ready,” said Teresa Walker, Snead State’s director of workforce development. “We’ll work closely with our community partners to identify participants for the training and our industry partners to assist with job placement.”

Students who are approved and receive a scholarship will have access to comprehensive career coaching services. The credits earned are needed in the manufacturing industry, including Certified Production Technician, OSHA 10-Hour General Industry, NC 3 Precision Measurement, National Career Readiness, and Alabama Certified Worker.

Other trainings offered include soft skills, digital and financial literacy, and parenting workshops.

The classes are set to begin on May 16. Childcare and transportation assistance will be offered. To apply for a career scholarship at Snead State, click here.