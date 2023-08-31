BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is assisting the Boaz Police Department (BPD) after a shooting near the Snead State Community College campus, according to an MCSO social media post.

MCSO says the shooting occurred between a homeowner and a suspicious person on their property, citing that the location was in ‘close proximity’ to Snead State.

Per the college’s policy, the campus was placed on lockdown, according to authorities. They are still searching for the suspect, who appears to have fled the area.

News 19 reached out to gather more information and will update this article as we learn more.