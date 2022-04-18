BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The music department at Snead State Community College has set itself up for a busy spring. The department is hosting multiple music-related events over the next two months.

On Thursday, April 21 the department will host its annual Jazz Night Jazz Show. The show begins at 7 p.m. in the Bevill Center Auditorium. It features the Snead State Jazz Band and the Albertville High School Jazz Band.

The Snead State Community Wind Band will host its spring concert on Sunday, April 24. Under the direction of Mike McGee, the band will present “A Picturesque Voyage,” at 3 p.m. in the Bevill Center Auditorium. The band is made up of students, local adults, and area high school students.

The music department’s official spring concert will be held on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. in the Bevill Center Auditorium. The show will feature performances from music students, the College Chorus, the College Street Singers, the Jazz Band, and more.

Finally, the Masterworks Chorale will present “America Sings!” on Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m. in the Bevill Center Auditorium. The group is comprised of non-auditioned singers from across the area.

Admission to all the listed events is free. The Bevill Center is located at 500 Usry Street in Boaz.

For more upcoming events at Snead State, visit the college’s website here.