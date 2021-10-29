‘Smoke for days’: Alabama fire department says cotton fire will continue to smolder

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. – The Hollywood Fire and Rescue team posted a warning on their Facebook page to anyone driving on Highway 72 over the next few days – beware the smoke.

In the post, pictures showed just how hazy the skies became.

The fire department said they responded to a “major farm-related fire” on Thursday morning, where around 100 bales of cotton had caught on fire and burned.

Photo courtesy of Hollywood Fire & Rescue

“No matter how much water we put on it,” the department’s post said, “it will smolder and smoke for days.”

Residents have been advised that the smell of smoke will remain in the area for days, as well as causing visibility problems for drivers on Highway 72 near Summers Diesel.