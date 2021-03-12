Sky 19 sees large turnout at Albertville COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Sky 19 was over a large line outside Pill Box Pharmacy’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday morning.

30 minutes before the clinic opened at 8 a.m., the line was already growing for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic at LifePoint Church (700 Motley Street, Albertville).

The pharmacy plans to operate the clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but will close if vaccine supply runs out.

Related Content Albertville pharmacy hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Vaccines are being given on a first come, first served basis both days.

Due to the large demand, the pharmacy and authorities are asking those going to the clinic to take specific routes to the church.

One route will be exiting US-431 onto Edmonson Street, turning left onto Nelson Road, left onto Motley Street, and then left into the church parking lot.

Alternatively, patients can take Rose Road to Motley Street, then turn right into the church parking lot.

Updates will be posted to the pharmacy’s Facebook page.