ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Three different rock bands will take the stage at Sand Mountain Amphitheater (700 SMPA Blvd., Albertville) in May.

On May 21 at 7 p.m., the Live to Rock Festival will start. Rock n’ roll band Skid Row will headline the concert with glam and heavy metal bands Winger and Quiet Riot.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Here are the prices, starting from the closest section to the stage and going further back:

Standing Room Only (Early Access) – $64/person

Standing Room Only – $54/person

Reserved Seating (200 Level) – $59/person

General Admission Lawn (Early Bird) – $30/person

General Admission Lawn – $40/person

Buy your tickets on the Sand Mountain Amphitheater website.