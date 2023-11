DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are working a crash causing a lane closure on I-59 in DeKalb County.

According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Friday has caused road blockage.

The left southbound lane of Interstate 59 near the 221-mile marker is shut down for an undetermined amount of time, officials say.

ALEA said Troopers are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the situation changes.