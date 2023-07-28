DEKALB COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a single-vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle has shut down part of the southbound lanes of Interstate 59.

ALEA said the wreck occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Friday near the 210-mile marker of I-59 in DeKalb County.

The agency said the southbound lanes of I-59 are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene investigating and ALEA said it will provide updates as they become available.