BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A bridge connecting southern DeKalb County to Boaz is open for the first time in a year.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the new bridge over Short Creek on Alabama Highway 168 in Marshall County reopened this week. The bridge underwent a total reconstruction that started in November 2021.

Traffic between Boaz and the Kilpatrick community was rerouted for the $3.5 million project.

The bridge was reopened to drivers and all barricades removed just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22.

ALDOT says while the bridge is now open, it is still a construction zone — be mindful of workers and potential lane closures while minor work fixes are finished.