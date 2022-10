DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Sept. 21.

Tyler Austin Britt, 24, of Crossville, was last seen walking away from DeKalb Regional Hospital around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

His last known location was Burt Hill Drive in Fort Payne.

Courtesy, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

If you have any information on Britt’s whereabouts, please contact DCSO at 256-845-3801.