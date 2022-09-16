DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville man was arrested Thursday after officials say he stole a car and led deputies on a chase.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary call on Thursday, September 15 in the Lakeview community.

Officials say the homeowner caught 53-year-old John E. Oliver of Albertville burglarizing an outbuilding and loading items into his car. Oliver then left the home and stole a vehicle from a neighbor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they saw the stolen vehicle and began pursuing Oliver. The chase ended when a deputy performed a pit maneuver on County Road 51, just south of Collinsville.

Oliver was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, promoting prison contraband in the second degree, attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of burglary tools.

Oliver was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $5,000 bond.