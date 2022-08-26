MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy resigned Friday after he was arrested for assault.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said that former deputy Cody Whitehead was arrested by Guntersville Police over the weekend for third-degree assault.

He said a complaint was filed against Whitehead by the victim to both the sheriff’s office and Guntersville Police.

“We hold all employees of the sheriff’s office to a higher standard. I expect my deputies to meet that standard, whether on duty or off duty,” Sheriff Sims said. “When that standard is not met, action will be taken. Law enforcement officers are to enforce the law and maintain public trust while doing so. I will not accept anything short of that.”

Whitehead was off duty over the weekend when the incident took place, according to Sheriff Sims.