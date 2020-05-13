Sheriff: Human remains found in Mentone might be man missing since 2016

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A contractor doing work on a home near Mentone discovered human remains in a wooded area off of County Road 948 on Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation. More remains were found by investigators later in the afternoon.

Tuesday morning, DeKalb County Investigators were assisted in a thorough search of the area by the Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University, DeKalb County Deputies, ALEA, Mentone Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, the Alabama Department of Game and Fish, Alabama Department of Pardons & Paroles, Fischer Rescue Squad, DeSoto Rescue Squad, and the Mentone Fire Department.

After an examination of the remains, it’s estimated they are several years old. Official confirmation from medical examiners is pending, but investigators believe they know the identity of the individual.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the remains are believed to be a man from Rome, Georgia that went missing in the area during the summer of 2016.

The remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for examination.

“I’d like to thank all the agencies that came out to help in the search this morning. Their hard work will help bring a family closure,” said Sheriff Welden. “We will update again when we are able to officially confirm the identity of the remains.”