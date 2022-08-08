“a lightbar on top of a police car during a traffic stop in Anahiem,CA.”

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people now face several drug charges after a search of a Scottsboro tattoo shop.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said several drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of SkinWork Tattoo Shop.

JCSO narcotics agents and deputies found meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone, Diazepam and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

42-year-old Ashley Wayne Kimbrell of Scottsboro was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-meth, Alprazolam, Suboxone, Diazepam, and Hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

27-year-old Ryan Elizabeth Thurmond of Scottsboro was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-meth and Alprazolam, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

41-year-old Stacey Michelle Stephens (Kimbrell) of Fort Payne was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-Alprazolam, meth, and suboxone along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Jackson County Jail. The Monday after their arrest only Stephens was still in the county jail on an $8,000 bond. Kimbrell was released on a $13,000 bond and Thurmond was released on a $7,000 bond.

JCSO narcotics agents and deputies along with officers from the Scottsboro Police Department served the search warrant.