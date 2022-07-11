POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will host acclaimed country music group Shenandoah as part of this year’s Music on the Mountain celebration.

Music on the Mountain will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

Shenandoah, a band local to Muscle Shoals, is best known for hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” and “Next to You, Next to Me.” The band has recorded 10 studio albums with 26 singles charting on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Shenandoah was named the Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year in 1991.

The stop at NACC is part of the group’s 35th Anniversary Tour.

“We are extremely pleased to bring Music on the Mountain back with the band Shenandoah,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Our area has a very rich musical heritage, and I know people will appreciate the music of this great band.”

Tickets for the event cost $20 and are currently on sale. To buy tickets, click here.