MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency says multiple sirens are not working.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, sirens at the following locations were out of service Saturday morning.

Hebron, Walker Cemetery/Hwy 431

Mobb School

EMA Facility

East Grant

South Douglas

Mountain Lakes Resorts

State Park Pro Shop

The EMA said to use other means for receiving weather alerts, watches and warnings throughout Saturday and Sunday.