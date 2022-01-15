MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for several hunters reported missing in Marshall County Saturday night.

According to Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the hunters went missing in the Georgia Mountain area, located northwest of Guntersville.

Guthrie told News 19 the Sheriff’s Office, along with Alabama game wardens and multiple fire departments were searching. The current search was centralized on the Manchester area of the Georgia Mountain community.

Officials said the hunters’ phones were still producing a signal.

This is a developing story.