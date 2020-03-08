Sen. Doug Jones takes a ride on Lake Guntersville during 50th Bassmaster Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama Democratic Senator Doug Jones spent part of Saturday afternoon on Lake Guntersville while anglers were vying for the top spot in the 50th Bassmaster Classic.

He hopped aboard the Yamaha boat and took a ride around the lake.

Senator Jones and some staffers, along with local media, discussed fishing.

He also took a turn behind the wheel.

Senator Jones discussed his thoughts on the Republican primary runoff in his reelection race.

“It’s been interesting to watch from my perspective and I’ve said this before, I haven’t seen a lot of substance. Nobody seems to talk about what they want to do for Alabama or what they’ve done for Alabama and that’s been the substance of what we’ve been doing. Everywhere we go, we talk about the things we’re doing for the people of Alabama,” said Jones.

He told WHNT News 19 he is going to continue to watch and see how everything turns out to start focusing on the fall and the big race in November.