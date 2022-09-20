DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Selma man was arrested in DeKalb County over the weekend after authorities say he burglarized the storage units in Collinsville.

On Sunday, September 18, a Collinsville Police Officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a local Dollar General store. As the officer was checking out that vehicle, he heard loud banging coming from the nearby storage units.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators responded to the scene as backup for the officer.

As they investigated, authorities found that two of the storage units had been burglarized.

35-year-old Sherman Lashun Wilson was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Sherman Wilson (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say they believe that more suspects were involved but were able to escape on foot.

Wilson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $17,500 bond.