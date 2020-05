Close-up of unrecognizable woman pouring sanitizer into palm of hand

SECTION, Ala.- One Jackson County company is taking extra steps to help the community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Thompson Manufacturing in Section is now making hand sanitizer for anyone who needs it.

Prices are $30 per gallon or $12 per quart.

Employees are doing curbside pickup, but anyone purchasing should call (256) 228-6175 first to ensure they have what is needed.

The company currently has enough alcohol to make 300 gallons of sanitizer a week.