JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Section man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his father on Mother’s Day.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and an officer from the Powell Police Department (PPD) responded to a home on County Road 19 in Section to do a welfare check at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, JCSO said deputies found 74-year-old Joe Bob Shavers Jr. dead in the home with “apparent trauma to his head.”

After investigating, authorities said they arrested his son, 48-year-old Byron Heath Shavers, and charged him with murder. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail with no bond set.

Byron Heath Shavers (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jackson County investigators are continuing to look into the incident.